Pope Leo tells Catholic bishops not to hide abuse allegations

Pope Leo has instructed the Catholic Church's newest bishops to confront sexual abuse by priests and not to hide allegations of misconduct, in a text released by the Vatican on Friday.



Sexual abuse scandals have afflicted the Church in various places around the world in recent decades, damaging its standing as a moral voice, sparking costly lawsuits, and resulting in the resignations of several prominent bishops.



"(Allegations) cannot be put in a drawer," the pope said in a closed-door meeting the day before with some 200 bishops appointed to lead Catholic dioceses across the world in the past year, according to a Vatican summary of the event.



"They must be faced, with a sense of mercy and true justice, toward the victims and toward the accused," Leo said in the text.





Reuters