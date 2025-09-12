Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US

World News
12-09-2025 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US

The vast manhunt for the shooter who killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk stretched into a third day on Friday, after police released fresh images in an effort to crack a case that has raised tensions in the United States.

The gunman fired a single, fatal shot into Kirk -- a 31-year-old who rallied youth support for President Donald Trump -- during an appearance at a Utah university on Wednesday.

Despite hundreds of agents from across 20 law enforcement agencies working the case, investigators appealed for the public's help on Thursday and unveiled new images of a man they want to question.

"We cannot do our job without the public's help," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters, adding they had received more than 7,000 leads.

The images released Thursday showed a man wearing Converse shoes, a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design that included an American flag.

Police say they believe the shooter fired a single bullet from a rooftop up to 200 yards (180 meters) away, hitting Kirk in the neck.

A video played at the press conference shows a figure running across a roof at the university, then jumping to the ground and making his way off campus towards some trees -- apparently the location where a high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered.

Cox, the Utah governor, said his state "will pursue the death penalty" when the shooter is captured.

AFP

World News

United States

Manhunt

Shooter

Activist

Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump

Utah

LBCI Next
The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster
Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on 'pause'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor

LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

LBCI
World News
08:14

Trump says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect in custody

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:52

Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM

LBCI
World News
11:31

NATO to bolster forces on eastern flank

LBCI
World News
11:22

Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:33

China urges 'dialogue' with US over TikTok

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More