UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'

13-09-2025 | 12:18
13-09-2025 | 12:18
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'

London's Metropolitan police said Saturday it had made nine arrests at a far-right rally attended by more than 100,000 people, after officers faced "unacceptable violence" as they tried to control the crowds.

"They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown," the force added, noting "nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified as committing offences."

