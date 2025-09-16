'Very short window', maybe days, for Hamas to accept deal: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that Hamas had only days to accept a ceasefire deal, as Israel bombarded Gaza City.



"The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks to go," Rubio told reporters as he flew out of Israel for mediator Qatar.



AFP