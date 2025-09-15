Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with a "certain company" as talks are underway with China to settle the two countries' dispute over social media giant TikTok.



"A deal was also reached on a 'certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save," Trump wrote on Truth Social, after praising a trade meeting between the United States, the EU and China as having gone "VERY WELL."



Trump added that he will speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.



AFP