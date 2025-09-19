PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

World News
19-09-2025 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
PM hails Doha&#39;s &#39;vital role&#39; in Taliban release of UK couple
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Friday, hailed the "vital role" played by Qatar in winning the release of a British couple held by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.

He welcomed the release of Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife, Barbie, 76, who had been arrested in February, saying: "This long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family."

"I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar," including the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, "in securing their freedom," Starmer added in a statement.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Qatar

Taliban

Afghanistan

LBCI Next
Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-14

Ukraine's Zelensky to meet UK PM in London ahead of Trump-Putin summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11

UK's Starmer 'gravely concerned' about targeting of journalists in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

LBCI
World News
2025-08-30

China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:31

Palestinian leader to address UN by video after visa denial

LBCI
World News
07:17

Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

LBCI
World News
06:52

Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

LBCI
World News
06:04

British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
World News
08:27

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold

LBCI
World News
2025-06-09

Trump calls troops deployment in Los Angeles 'great decision'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for end to violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Lebanese army condemns ongoing Israeli violations and attacks on southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More