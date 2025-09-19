News
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple
World News
19-09-2025 | 08:27
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Friday, hailed the "vital role" played by Qatar in winning the release of a British couple held by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.
He welcomed the release of Peter Reynolds, 80, and his wife, Barbie, 76, who had been arrested in February, saying: "This long-awaited news will come as a huge relief to them and their family."
"I want to pay tribute to the vital role played by Qatar," including the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, "in securing their freedom," Starmer added in a statement.
AFP
