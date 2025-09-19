Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, Russian state media cited Moscow's U.N. envoy as saying Friday.



"They will discuss an entire range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral. There is no specific agenda yet, but a meeting is being planned," said Russia's permanent representative at the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.





AFP