Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

World News
19-09-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, Russian state media cited Moscow's U.N. envoy as saying Friday.

"They will discuss an entire range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral. There is no specific agenda yet, but a meeting is being planned," said Russia's permanent representative at the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.


AFP
 

World News

Russia

FM

Lavrov

Marco Rubio

US

UN

LBCI Next
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple
Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-31

Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

LBCI
World News
2025-08-06

US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

LBCI
World News
2025-07-13

NATO's Rutte to meet with Trump in Washington next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:27

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
World News
06:52

Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

LBCI
World News
06:04

British couple detained in Afghanistan freed by Taliban: Officials

LBCI
World News
05:58

RSF strike in Sudan's Darfur kills 75 people: Aid group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

LBCI
World News
08:27

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More