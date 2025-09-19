Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'

19-09-2025 | 12:18
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. reacted angrily to a vote Friday by the Security Council to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, calling it "unlawful."

"Today's action is hasty, unnecessary, and unlawful. Iran recognizes no obligation to implement it," Amir Saeid Iravani told the U.N. Security Council, describing it as the "politics of coercion."

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Security Council

Tehran

Nuclear Program

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile; EMSC
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
