White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports

The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel nearly $6 billion in weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The proposed sales include a deal worth $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and $1.9 billion for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army, the Journal reported, citing documents it says it reviewed.



