The southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Tuesday laid to rest the martyrs of Sunday’s Israeli strike, which killed Chadi Sharara, his three children—Silane, Assil, and Hadi—and Mohammad Marwa.



Sharara’s wife, Amani Bazzi, survived the attack and attended the funeral to bid farewell to her husband and children. The coffins, draped in Lebanese flags, were carried on the shoulders of mourners as residents gathered in grief.