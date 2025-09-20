Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

20-09-2025 | 07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's southwestern Samara region killed four people, the local governor said Saturday as Kyiv said Ukraine had been targeted with hundreds of Russian drones overnight.

"It is with deep sorrow that I report that four people were killed in an enemy drone attack last night," governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on social media, adding that one person was injured.


