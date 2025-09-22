Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk "a giant of his generation" at a massive memorial event marked by strong Christian rhetoric and praise for the man many speakers referred to as a "martyr."



The 79-year-old Republican said Kirk was "above all a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot," adding that he "was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense."



The service drew an extraordinary level of attention and security, with the top brass of Trump's administration joining tens of thousands in attendance, and some U.S. media likening it to a state funeral.



Ahead of Trump's address, the crowd heard speeches from prominent cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.



"You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal," top Trump advisor Stephen Miller said, vowing "to save this civilization, to save the West."



Among other speakers were right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.



The event was being hosted by Turning Point USA, the hugely influential youth political campaign group founded by Kirk that is now run by his widow, Erika Kirk, who also spoke at the memorial.



"That young man, I forgive him," Kirk said of her husband's alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a gesture that drew uproarious applause from the crowd.



State authorities have charged Robinson with murder and are pursuing the death penalty in the case against him.



At the event, Trump was seen sitting beside billionaire backer Elon Musk, whose acrimonious departure from the White House after his brief tenure overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was not apparent as the two men chatted.



Thousands of people had lined up hours before the event began, hoping to get into the 63,000-seat American football stadium hosting the service and honor the young Republican star -- a close ally of the president whose voter outreach is credited with helping Trump get reelected last year.



AFP