News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
World News
22-09-2025 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk "a giant of his generation" at a massive memorial event marked by strong Christian rhetoric and praise for the man many speakers referred to as a "martyr."
The 79-year-old Republican said Kirk was "above all a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot," adding that he "was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense."
The service drew an extraordinary level of attention and security, with the top brass of Trump's administration joining tens of thousands in attendance, and some U.S. media likening it to a state funeral.
Ahead of Trump's address, the crowd heard speeches from prominent cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
"You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal," top Trump advisor Stephen Miller said, vowing "to save this civilization, to save the West."
Among other speakers were right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
The event was being hosted by Turning Point USA, the hugely influential youth political campaign group founded by Kirk that is now run by his widow, Erika Kirk, who also spoke at the memorial.
"That young man, I forgive him," Kirk said of her husband's alleged murderer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a gesture that drew uproarious applause from the crowd.
State authorities have charged Robinson with murder and are pursuing the death penalty in the case against him.
At the event, Trump was seen sitting beside billionaire backer Elon Musk, whose acrimonious departure from the White House after his brief tenure overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was not apparent as the two men chatted.
Thousands of people had lined up hours before the event began, hoping to get into the 63,000-seat American football stadium hosting the service and honor the young Republican star -- a close ally of the president whose voter outreach is credited with helping Trump get reelected last year.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Charlie Kirk
Erika Kirk
Next
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-11
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
World News
2025-09-11
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
0
World News
2025-09-11
US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect
World News
2025-09-11
US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect
0
World News
2025-09-12
Trump says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect in custody
World News
2025-09-12
Trump says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect in custody
0
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:07
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution
World News
06:07
Russia says it still backs a two-state solution
0
World News
04:11
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
World News
04:11
China's Shenzhen to evacuate 400,000 ahead of typhoon: Authorities
0
World News
02:44
Turkey lifts additional customs duties on select U.S. imports
World News
02:44
Turkey lifts additional customs duties on select U.S. imports
0
World News
02:18
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
World News
02:18
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM
0
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
3
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
5
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
8
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More