News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Murex D'or
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report
World News
28-09-2025 | 11:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report
President Donald Trump will attend a meeting with U.S. generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, a rare gathering of the country's military leadership in one location, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a planning document.
There was no immediate comment from the White House on Trump attending the meeting.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to discuss the need to adhere to a "warrior ethos" throughout the military and could touch on other areas during the roughly one-hour-long event, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.
The U.S. has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East -- which are commanded by two-, three- and four-star generals and admirals.
In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the "warrior ethos" and the need for the U.S. military to have a warrior mentality.
Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has moved with stunning speed to reshape the department, firing top generals and admirals as he seeks to implement Trump's national security agenda and root out diversity initiatives he calls discriminatory.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Virginia
Pete Hegseth
Next
Sweeping UN sanctions return to hit Iran after nuclear talks fail
Russian FM says West 'sabotaging' Iran diplomacy with UN sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet
0
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
0
World News
2025-07-24
Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat
World News
2025-07-24
Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
0
World News
13:09
Afghan Foreign Ministry announces release of detained US citizen
World News
13:09
Afghan Foreign Ministry announces release of detained US citizen
0
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
0
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
World News
08:14
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights this week due to EU summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
0
World News
2025-08-28
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
World News
2025-08-28
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24
Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:30
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
4
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path
6
Lebanon News
12:37
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
Lebanon News
12:37
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
7
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
World News
09:59
Trump hints at 'something special' in Middle East talks
8
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
World News
13:31
Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More