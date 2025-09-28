‍Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report

28-09-2025 | 11:22
‍Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report
‍Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders — report

President Donald Trump will attend a meeting with U.S. generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, a rare gathering of the country's military leadership in one location, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a planning document.

There was no immediate comment from the White House on Trump attending the meeting.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to discuss the need to adhere to a "warrior ethos" throughout the military and could touch on other areas during the roughly one-hour-long event, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

The U.S. has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East -- which are commanded by two-, three- and four-star generals and admirals.

In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the "warrior ethos" and the need for the U.S. military to have a warrior mentality.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has moved with stunning speed to reshape the department, firing top generals and admirals as he seeks to implement Trump's national security agenda and root out diversity initiatives he calls discriminatory.

Reuters

