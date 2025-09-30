The United Nations called on Afghanistan's Taliban government to immediately restore internet and telecommunications across the country, 24 hours after access was severed.



"The cut in access has left Afghanistan almost completely cut off from the outside world, and risks inflicting significant harm on the Afghan people, including by threatening economic stability and exacerbating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.



AFP