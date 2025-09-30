Taliban's telecoms shutdown 'risks inflicting significant harm' on Afghans: UN

World News
30-09-2025 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taliban&#39;s telecoms shutdown &#39;risks inflicting significant harm&#39; on Afghans: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taliban's telecoms shutdown 'risks inflicting significant harm' on Afghans: UN

The United Nations called on Afghanistan's Taliban government to immediately restore internet and telecommunications across the country, 24 hours after access was severed.

"The cut in access has left Afghanistan almost completely cut off from the outside world, and risks inflicting significant harm on the Afghan people, including by threatening economic stability and exacerbating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Taliban

Telecoms

Afghanistan

United Nations

LBCI Next
Poland arrests suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:23

Afghanistan's Taliban shutting down communications 'until further notice': AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
10:36

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off central Philippines: USGS

LBCI
World News
10:18

US faces 'war from within,' Trump tells generals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

MP Georges Adwan insists parliamentary elections will proceed on time

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More