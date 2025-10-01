Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

Makeshift scaffolding set up at a church in Ethiopia collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 200, state media said.



District police chief Ahmed Gebeyehu told state media Fana, "the number of dead has reached 36 and could increase more," and added that "more than 200 people" had been hurt following the incident in a church in Arerti town, east of the capital Addis Ababa.



AFP



