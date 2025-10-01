Dead Munich suspect carried explosives in backpack: Police

World News
01-10-2025 | 09:03
High views
A German man who set his family house ablaze, issued a bomb threat against the Oktoberfest and then killed himself was carrying an explosive device inside his backpack, police said Wednesday.

A bomb squad was working to defuse the device, police said, adding that the 57-year-old man had died by suicide after the rampage, which left his 81-year-old mother and 21-year-old daughter wounded.

AFP

