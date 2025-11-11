News
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30
World News
11-11-2025 | 10:08
A future Democratic president would rejoin the Paris climate accord "without hesitation," California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, slamming President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the deal.
"It's a moral commitment, it's an economic imperative, it's both -- and it's an abomination that he has twice, not once, pulled away from the accords," Newsom said in response to a question by AFP in Belem, the Brazilian Amazon city hosting the U.N.'s COP30 climate summit.
"Donald Trump is doubling down on stupid," he said.
AFP
