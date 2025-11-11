US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30

World News
11-11-2025 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement &#39;without hesitation&#39;: Newsom at COP30
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30

A future Democratic president would rejoin the Paris climate accord "without hesitation," California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, slamming President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the deal.

"It's a moral commitment, it's an economic imperative, it's both -- and it's an abomination that he has twice, not once, pulled away from the accords," Newsom said in response to a question by AFP in Belem, the Brazilian Amazon city hosting the U.N.'s COP30 climate summit.

"Donald Trump is doubling down on stupid," he said.

AFP

World News

Democratic

president

would

re-enter

Paris

agreement

'without

hesitation':

Newsom

COP30

LBCI Next
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-08

COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over comments at pro-Palestinian gathering

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says

LBCI
World News
08:06

Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry

LBCI
World News
08:03

Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

LBCI
World News
07:20

Trump vows to do everything he can to help Syria after landmark talks with Sharaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanon's FM discusses Beirut Port blast case with Bulgarian counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More