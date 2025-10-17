Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies

Hamas on Thursday stressed its "commitment" to the ceasefire deal with Israel and said it wants to return all the remaining bodies of hostages left in Gaza.



"The process of returning the corpses of Israeli prisoners may require some time, as some of these corpses were buried in tunnels destroyed by the occupation, while others remain under the rubble of buildings it bombed and demolished," the Palestinian militant group said.



Israel has warned that, if Hamas fails to return the bodies, it will resume fighting in Gaza.



AFP