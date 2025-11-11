Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

11-11-2025 | 08:03
Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
Pakistan Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban militant group claimed a suicide blast that killed at 12 people in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, saying in a statement they had targeted judicial officials.

"Our fighter attacked the judical commission in Islamabad. Judges, lawyers and officials who carried out rulings under Pakistan's un-Islamic laws were targeted," the group said in a statement, threatening to carry out more attacks "until Islamic Sharia law is implemented" in the Muslim-majority country.

