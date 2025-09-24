News
Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-09-2025 | 14:29
Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that the United States is “optimistic… even confident” that a “some kind of breakthrough” in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas can be announced in the coming days.
He added that President Donald Trump’s 21-point peace plan was presented to several leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Reuters
