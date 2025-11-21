UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

World News
21-11-2025 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it will invest up to $50 billion in Canada under a framework that includes projects in artificial intelligence, energy, and mining sectors.

The UAE has been looking to expand its energy investments abroad, especially through its recently launched firm XRG, the foreign investment arm of Abu Dhabi's oil major, ADNOC.

Abu Dhabi is also investing heavily in AI, with plans to build one of the world's largest data center hubs in the country with U.S. technology.

Emirati state-linked tech firm, G42, is driving the development of its AI industry.

The signing of the framework came at the sidelines of a visit by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to Abu Dhabi, the UAE investment ministry said in a statement.




Reuters 
 

World News

UAE

Investment

Billion

Canada

Industries

AI

Energy

LBCI Next
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-03

Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
World News
06:31

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

LBCI
World News
05:55

Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08

Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More