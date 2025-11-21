Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

World News
21-11-2025 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to meet New York&#39;s Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

President Donald Trump will meet with incoming New York mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, the first in-person talks between political opposites who have clashed over everything from immigration to economic policy.

A democratic socialist and little-known state lawmaker who won New York's mayoral race earlier this month, Mamdani requested the sit-down with Trump to discuss cost-of-living issues and public safety.

The Republican president has threatened to strip federal funding from the biggest U.S. city, while the mayor-elect has regularly criticized a range of Trump's policies, including plans to ramp up federal immigration enforcement efforts in New York, where four in ten residents are foreign-born.


Reuters 
 

World News

Trump

US

New York

Zohran Mamdani

Clash

Political

LBCI Next
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:12

Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
World News
06:31

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

LBCI
World News
05:55

Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-15

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:18

Lebanon's fuel prices increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More