President Donald Trump will meet with incoming New York mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, the first in-person talks between political opposites who have clashed over everything from immigration to economic policy.



A democratic socialist and little-known state lawmaker who won New York's mayoral race earlier this month, Mamdani requested the sit-down with Trump to discuss cost-of-living issues and public safety.



The Republican president has threatened to strip federal funding from the biggest U.S. city, while the mayor-elect has regularly criticized a range of Trump's policies, including plans to ramp up federal immigration enforcement efforts in New York, where four in ten residents are foreign-born.





Reuters