News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
World News
21-11-2025 | 07:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
President Donald Trump will meet with incoming New York mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, the first in-person talks between political opposites who have clashed over everything from immigration to economic policy.
A democratic socialist and little-known state lawmaker who won New York's mayoral race earlier this month, Mamdani requested the sit-down with Trump to discuss cost-of-living issues and public safety.
The Republican president has threatened to strip federal funding from the biggest U.S. city, while the mayor-elect has regularly criticized a range of Trump's policies, including plans to ramp up federal immigration enforcement efforts in New York, where four in ten residents are foreign-born.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
New York
Zohran Mamdani
Clash
Political
Next
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
World News
2025-11-04
Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2025-09-20
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
0
World News
07:42
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
World News
07:42
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
0
World News
06:31
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
World News
06:31
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
0
World News
05:55
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
World News
05:55
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:42
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
World News
07:42
Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
0
World News
07:53
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
World News
07:53
Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
5
Middle East News
11:43
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri
Middle East News
11:43
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri
6
Lebanon News
12:19
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
Lebanon News
12:19
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
7
Lebanon News
10:36
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
Lebanon News
10:36
LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians
8
Lebanon Economy
03:18
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Lebanon Economy
03:18
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More