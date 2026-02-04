Xi tells Trump US must use 'caution' in arms sales to Taiwan: Chinese state media

China's leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Donald Trump in a call late Wednesday that the United States must "use caution" in its arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese state media reported.



"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations... The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



China's Communist Party has never ruled democratic Taiwan, but Beijing claims the island of 23 million people is part of its territory and has not ruled out the use force to annex it.



AFP