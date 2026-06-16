US Marines to build weapons stockpile in Australia: AFP

World News
16-06-2026 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Marines to build weapons stockpile in Australia: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Marines to build weapons stockpile in Australia: AFP

The U.S. military is planning a permanent war-ready stockpile of weapons for its Marine Corps on Australia's southeast coast, tender documents show, and officials confirmed to AFP.

Documents published by the U.S. Navy this month show plans for $30 million allocated to build warehouses and offices in southeastern Victoria state for "critical forward provisioning," including "crew served weapons."

The development of the stockpile, a first for the Marine Corps in Australia, comes as the United States is keen to leverage the continent's strategic location in the South Pacific to counter China's rapid military build-up, analysts said.

AFP

World News

United States

Marines

Weapons

Australia

LBCI Next
Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf to attend signing of interim deal with US
Trump to host Iraqi PM at White House in mid-July: US embassy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

Tehran has not agreed to hand over stockpile of highly enriched uranium: Iranian source to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

US 15-point plan 'conveyed to Iran via Pakistan': Officials to AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-06-02

Financial Times: US considers expanding deployment of its nuclear weapons in Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

Russian artist critical of Putin shot dead in Poland, Belarusians arrested: Police

LBCI
World News
04:46

Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf to attend signing of interim deal with US

LBCI
World News
03:05

Trump to host Iraqi PM at White House in mid-July: US embassy

LBCI
World News
01:12

Strait of Hormuz transit will take ‘weeks’ to resume, largest tanker operator tells FT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Israel says will reopen schools starting Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-04

Lebanon President says new agreement "more sustainable" than 2024 deal, awaits final guarantees

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Iran says it will turn US maritime pressure into “another defeat for the enemy”

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-07

Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:13

Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents

LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More