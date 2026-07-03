Hundreds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of opening Saturday: AFP

Several hundred people were already waiting on Friday evening outside the venue for the funeral of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei ahead of its opening to the public the next morning, according to AFP journalists.



Khamenei will lie in state at the Grand Mosalla religious complex in Tehran until Monday, with doors scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m. local time (0230 GMT). AFP journalists at the scene also saw a significant security presence and roadblocks on surrounding streets.



AFP



