Hundreds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of opening Saturday: AFP

Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 13:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of opening Saturday: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hundreds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of opening Saturday: AFP

Several hundred people were already waiting on Friday evening outside the venue for the funeral of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei ahead of its opening to the public the next morning, according to AFP journalists.

Khamenei will lie in state at the Grand Mosalla religious complex in Tehran until Monday, with doors scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m. local time (0230 GMT). AFP journalists at the scene also saw a significant security presence and roadblocks on surrounding streets.

AFP

Middle East News

Funeral

Iran

Ali Khamenei

Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-02

Iran chief negotiator calls to avenge Khamenei death with massive funeral turnout

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-23

Iran announces three-day holiday in Tehran for Ali Khamenei's funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-28

UNIFIL warns of worsening escalation in south Lebanon, says hundreds of thousands displaced

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi after alleged airspace intrusion: Spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Gulf oil exports jump in June on record UAE flows

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-28

Ukraine defence deals with Gulf states envisage '10-year cooperation', joint manufacturing: Zelensky

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-01

US says struck Iranian radar and drone control sites

LBCI
World News
2026-06-02

Trump says will attend rescheduled White House press gala

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-12

Middle East war displaces three million inside Iran: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanese Defense Minister arrives in Tehran to represent Lebanon at official memorial ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2

LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

Chief of Iran Guards makes first public appearance since war: Media

LBCI
World News
00:37

El Nino set to be strong, UN warns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More