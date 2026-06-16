Strait of Hormuz transit will take ‘weeks’ to resume, largest tanker operator tells FT

Shipowners will not resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks until they are confident that the U.S.-Iran ‌deal is "material," the chief executive of Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.



"What will have to come in place is not just a simple agreement between the relevant countries, but it has to be material and translated into the real situations in the Strait of Hormuz, so that shipping lines ‌can ⁠make themselves comfortable to go through," Mitsui O.S.K.'s Jotaro Tamura told FT before U.S President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the war in Iran.



"Given the experiences in the last couple of months, I think it’s reasonable to assume that it ⁠may take at least a couple of weeks or if not a month," Tamura told the paper.



Reuters