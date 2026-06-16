FBI disrupted potential attack on White House UFC event: Director

World News
16-06-2026 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FBI disrupted potential attack on White House UFC event: Director
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FBI disrupted potential attack on White House UFC event: Director

U.S. law enforcement disrupted a potential attack on a UFC event at the White House attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

"Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel said on X.


AFP
 

World News

FBI

Attack

White House

UFC

Event

Director

US

LBCI Next
Brent oil price drops under $80 on US-Iran deal
Trump: Iran deal says 'loud and clear' that Tehran won't have a nuclear weapon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-31

US ready to thwart any potential Iranian attacks, White House says

LBCI
World News
2026-05-27

White House says Iran report on draft deal is 'complete fabrication'

LBCI
World News
2026-04-27

Trump discussed new Iran proposal with national security aides on Monday: White House

LBCI
World News
2026-04-07

White House denies considering nuclear strikes on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern

LBCI
World News
09:29

Russia should make peace deal, Trump says after 'very good' Zelensky meeting

LBCI
World News
09:03

Trump says 'soon we will be able' to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil

LBCI
World News
08:53

Brent oil price drops under $80 on US-Iran deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-23

Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-10

Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-13

Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:13

Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More