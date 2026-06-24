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Rubio says US-Iran technical talks due on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland
World News
24-06-2026 | 15:28
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Rubio says US-Iran technical talks due on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he believed technical talks between the United States and Iran would resume on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland.
"The technical group will be back, I believe, on the 29th or the 30th... I believe they're going back to Switzerland, if I'm not mistaken," Rubio said.
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