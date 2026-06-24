Rubio says US-Iran technical talks due on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland

World News
24-06-2026 | 15:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio says US-Iran technical talks due on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio says US-Iran technical talks due on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he believed technical talks between the United States and Iran would resume on June 29 or 30 in Switzerland.

"The technical group will be back, I believe, on the 29th or the 30th... I believe they're going back to Switzerland, if I'm not mistaken," Rubio said.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Marco Rubio

Iran

Switzerland

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-20

Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to be held Sunday in Switzerland

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Mediator Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to resume next week

LBCI
World News
2026-06-20

Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

LBCI
World News
2026-06-21

Vance hails 'historic' moment as US-Iran talks start in Switzerland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:43

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
11:30

UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office

LBCI
World News
11:11

Trump says refuses to sign bipartisan bill until Congress approves voter-ID

LBCI
World News
08:23

Brent crude under $75 for first time since start of Mideast war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-26

Iran sees 'partial restoration' to internet after three-month shutdown: Monitor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-27

Lebanese Army recovers soldier's body after Israeli strike near Qaraoun Lake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam calls for Israeli withdrawal and outlines stance on Hezbollah and national reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel says struck Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

President Aoun seeks continued British support for Lebanon, says Washington talks separate from Switzerland track

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More