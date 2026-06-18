Russia threatens more Ukraine strikes after massive attack on Moscow

Russia threatened more strikes on Ukraine on Thursday, after one of Kyiv's biggest drone barrages on Moscow hit a major refinery, wounding 17 people and engulfing the Russian capital in thick black smoke.



Asked about the attack, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Putin had previously announced Russia would "carry out massive group strikes on a regular basis," against Ukraine, adding that Russia's army was "carrying it out and will continue to do so."



AFP