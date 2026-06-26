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Europe's heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Scientists
World News
26-06-2026 | 06:31
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Europe's heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Scientists
The record-breaking heatwave engulfing Western Europe would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been just two decades ago, scientists said on Friday.
"Over the region studied, this heatwave is the most severe ever recorded," the World Weather Attribution group of climate scientists said in an analysis.
Reuters
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