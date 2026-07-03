World Cup heat, humidity 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Study

World News
03-07-2026 | 00:40
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World Cup heat, humidity &#39;virtually impossible&#39; without climate change: Study
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World Cup heat, humidity 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Study

The extreme heat and humidity broiling swathes of the United States as it hosts World Cup matches and prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change, a new study said Friday.

"On America's 250th birthday, our study gives a clear reality check," said Theodore Keeping, an extreme weather and wildfire researcher at Imperial College London who co-authored the research for the World Weather Attribution group (WWA).

AFP

World News

heat,

humidity

'virtually

impossible'

without

climate

change:

Study

El Nino set to be strong, UN warns
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