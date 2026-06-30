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Monaco blast not being investigated as 'terrorist' attack: Prosecutor
World News
30-06-2026 | 06:30
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Monaco blast not being investigated as 'terrorist' attack: Prosecutor
Monaco authorities are investigating a blast that wounded three people in the usually super-safe principality as "attempted murder", and are not considering it as a "terrorist" act, a public prosecutor said Tuesday.
Stephane Thibault declined to say who was the presumed target of the parcel bomb that went off on Monday night, with several sources saying it was Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev.
AFP
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