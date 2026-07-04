Pope arrives on Italy's Lampedusa island, migrant port of call

World News
04-07-2026 | 05:08
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Pope arrives on Italy&#39;s Lampedusa island, migrant port of call
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Pope arrives on Italy's Lampedusa island, migrant port of call

Pope Leo XIV arrived Saturday on Italy's Lampedusa island, a major port of call for migrants risking the perilous crossing from Africa, which has long taken in both arrivals and the dead.

During the half-day trip, the first American head of the Catholic Church will visit a cemetery where unidentified migrants are buried, as well as speaking with a migrant family and celebrating mass.


AFP
 

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Pope

Italy

Lampedusa Island

Migrant

Port

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