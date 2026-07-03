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Two Romanian men jailed for stabbing Iranian journalist in London
World News
03-07-2026 | 12:18
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Two Romanian men jailed for stabbing Iranian journalist in London
Two Romanian men whom British prosecutors said were acting as proxies for the Iranian government were on Friday jailed for stabbing a journalist working for a Persian-language media organisation in London.
Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, known as Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin who works for Iran International, was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in southwest London in March 2024.
Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, both pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent, but were convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court in June. Badea was sentenced to 8 years in jail and Stana was sentenced to 12 years.
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