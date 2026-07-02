UN chief 'strongly condemns' heavy Russian attack on Kyiv

The head of the United Nations on Thursday condemned Russia's heavy air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and demanded a ceasefire.



Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure wherever they occur are a clear violation of international humanitarian law and must stop immediately. The Secretary General reiterates his appeal for... a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire."



AFP