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UN chief 'strongly condemns' heavy Russian attack on Kyiv
World News
02-07-2026 | 13:47
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UN chief 'strongly condemns' heavy Russian attack on Kyiv
The head of the United Nations on Thursday condemned Russia's heavy air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and demanded a ceasefire.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure wherever they occur are a clear violation of international humanitarian law and must stop immediately. The Secretary General reiterates his appeal for... a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire."
AFP
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