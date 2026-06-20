Trump insists Meloni asked repeatedly for photo together at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that Italian Prime Minister Meloni requested "over and over" for a photo with him at a G7 meeting earlier this week, further inflaming an extraordinary diplomatic dust up between the two allies.



"Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy."



AFP



