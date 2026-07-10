Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official

World News
10-07-2026 | 01:42
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Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official
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Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official

Six people died in a wildfire near Almeria in southern Spain late Thursday, regional authorities said, adding some of the victims were found in vehicles.

The deaths took place in the hamlet of Bedar, the regional government said in a statement.

AFP

World News

wildfire

southern

Spain:

Official

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