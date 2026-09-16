Nepal raises flood missing toll by over 1,000 people to 6,150

Nepal's disaster authority said Wednesday it had sharply revised up the number of people considered missing after the August 26 flood to 6,150, following data collection and verification in affected districts.



"We have been collecting details on the missing people from the district offices, and revised the data after verification," disaster authority spokeswoman Shanti Mahat told AFP. The figure rose from 5,179 reported a day earlier.



The number of bodies retrieved stands at 1,403 bodies, 105 of which had been identified, according to the disaster agency.



AFP



