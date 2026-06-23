Taliban delegation held 'constructive' talks with EU: Afghan official

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23-06-2026 | 10:23
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Taliban delegation held &#39;constructive&#39; talks with EU: Afghan official
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Taliban delegation held 'constructive' talks with EU: Afghan official

Taliban government officials held "constructive" talks with the EU on Tuesday in Brussels, according to an Afghan official with direct knowledge of the discussions.

"The meetings were constructive and there is hope that they will lead to positive developments," said the official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, held as EU nations push to return failed asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.


AFP
 

World News

Taliban

Delegation

EU

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