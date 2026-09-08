Germany cannot defend itself without new debt, says Finance Minister

Germany cannot defend itself without taking on new debt, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday, justifying rising defense spending amid growing threats.



"It's like flying to the moon without a rocket," Klingbeil ‌said, defending his 2027 draft budget in the lower house of parliament.



Berlin is stepping up spending on defense and security amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on NATO allies to contribute more and as authorities warn of growing cyber and hybrid threats from countries including Russia and Iran.



Reuters