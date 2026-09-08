UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran

Britain on Tuesday published legislation to introduce tougher sanctions on Iran, expanding trade restrictions and powers to target ships as part of what it described ⁠as wider effort to curb Tehran's nuclear program and other hostile activities.



The government said the measures would restrict Iran's access to the British financial system, expand trade bans to additional goods, technology and services, and prohibit Iranian aircraft from ⁠landing in Britain unless exemptions apply.



Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, said in a written statement that the legislation "doubles down on ⁠our action to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions" and would help ensure Iran was never able ⁠to acquire a nuclear weapon.



Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.







Reuters