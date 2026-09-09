News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US had warmest summer on record: Climate agency
World News
09-09-2026 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US had warmest summer on record: Climate agency
The contiguous United States had its warmest summer since records began 132 years ago, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.
The meteorological summer, defined as the June to August period, exceeded previous records, set in 1936 and 2021, by 0.4F (0.2C).
AFP
World News
warmest
summer
record:
Climate
agency
Next
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
European gas prices reach highest level since 2023 on Mideast flare-up
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-08-10
Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
World News
2026-08-10
Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor
0
Middle East News
2026-07-03
Gulf oil exports jump in June on record UAE flows
Middle East News
2026-07-03
Gulf oil exports jump in June on record UAE flows
0
World News
2026-06-24
UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
World News
2026-06-24
UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
0
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:26
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
Variety and Tech
14:26
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone iPhone Duo
0
World News
11:01
European gas prices reach highest level since 2023 on Mideast flare-up
World News
11:01
European gas prices reach highest level since 2023 on Mideast flare-up
0
World News
10:18
China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
World News
10:18
China says US accusations of AI theft are 'groundless'
0
World News
09:30
Britain must 'stand against injustice' over West Bank settlements: PM Burnham
World News
09:30
Britain must 'stand against injustice' over West Bank settlements: PM Burnham
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Lebanese army says it dismantled two unexploded bombs in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Lebanese army says it dismantled two unexploded bombs in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-14
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several towns in Lebanon’s Bekaa and South regions
Lebanon News
2026-05-14
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several towns in Lebanon’s Bekaa and South regions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
2
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
3
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
4
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
5
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
7
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
8
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More