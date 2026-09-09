US had warmest summer on record: Climate agency

World News
09-09-2026 | 11:27
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US had warmest summer on record: Climate agency
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US had warmest summer on record: Climate agency

The contiguous United States had its warmest summer since records began 132 years ago, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.

The meteorological summer, defined as the June to August period, exceeded previous records, set in 1936 and 2021, by 0.4F (0.2C).

AFP

World News

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summer

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