Nepal ends search and rescue after flood, focuses on rehabilitation

Nepal has ended the search and rescue operation for those still missing after the devastating flood in August that killed at least ‌1,455 people, officials said on Monday.



At least 5,285 people were still missing after the August 26 flood originating at Nepal’s border with China's Tibet region. Another 13,795 people were rescued.



“We are moving from the ⁠search and rescue phase to the search and rehabilitation phase,” Phanindra Paudel, chief of the National Emergency Operation Centre, told Reuters.



Reuters