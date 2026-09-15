Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom's East-West pipeline offline, raising fears that damage to energy infrastructure and transport routes could take longer to repair.



Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 1.58%, to $107.35 a barrel at 1002 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.14, or 2.11%, at $103.53 a barrel.



Concerns over oil supplies intensified after Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran.







Reuters