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Trump signs security deal with Greenland, Denmark at UN
World News
22-09-2026 | 12:02
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Trump signs security deal with Greenland, Denmark at UN
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a security deal on Greenland with the leaders of Denmark and the territory, in a ceremony taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"It's going to be a long-term, fantastic relationship," Trump said at the event in New York.
AFP
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