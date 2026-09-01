Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv rail depot kills 7: Ukraine rail chief

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01-09-2026 | 02:12
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Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv rail depot kills 7: Ukraine rail chief
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Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv rail depot kills 7: Ukraine rail chief

A Russian missile strike on a Kyiv railway depot and other facilities killed seven people and set off fires, the Ukrainian Railways chief said on Tuesday.

"The ballistic strike took the lives of 7 people, 6 of whom were our employees. 1 colleague is in hospital with injuries," chief executive Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said on Telegram, adding that "there is extensive destruction".

AFP

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