Ex-gang leader faces maximum penalty of life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder

A former gang leader was set to be sentenced on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the lone prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of rap music.



Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, found guilty of first-degree murder in August, was scheduled to return to a Las Vegas courtroom facing a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Davis has said he would appeal his conviction.



Until Davis' 2023 arrest, the killing of Shakur, shot dead in the passenger seat of an SUV driven by his record executive, Marion "Suge" Knight, had stood for nearly three decades as one of America's most notorious cold cases.





Reuters