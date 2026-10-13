NATO will adjust defences 'as needed' after Black Sea strikes: Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Tuesday the alliance would adjust its defences "as needed" after two ships were struck off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast in the latest such incident.



"NATO will continue to work closely with our allies in the Black Sea. We have already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security environment, adjusting our deterrence and defence posture as needed," Rutte wrote online, after talking to Bulgaria's prime minister.



AFP