China 'willing to continue working' with US after midterms

World News
04-11-2026 | 02:19
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China &#39;willing to continue working&#39; with US after midterms
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China 'willing to continue working' with US after midterms

China said Wednesday it was "willing to continue working" with the United States following midterm elections that saw President Donald Trump's Republicans lose control of both chambers of Congress.

"The midterm elections are an internal affair of the United States. China is willing to continue working with the U.S. to uphold and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication, properly manage differences, expand cooperation, and build a constructive, strategically stable China-U.S. relationship based on the principles of respect, fairness, and reciprocity," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

AFP

World News

'willing

continue

working'

after

midterms

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