Ukraine says it damaged six Russian military jets in missile strike on airfield

Ukraine's military said on Thursday it ‌had damaged six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.



In a ⁠statement on Telegram, Ukraine's military general staff said it had confirmed damage of varying degrees to all six aircraft.



The Su-34M is a large fighter-bomber, costing tens of millions of ‌U.S. ⁠dollars apiece and frequently used by Russia to drop devastating glide bombs onto Ukrainian cities ⁠near the frontline.



Ukraine's said on Telegram it used its Neptune coastal missile system ⁠in the attack.



Reuters could not independently verify the ⁠battlefield reports.



Reuters